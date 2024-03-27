99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Cargo Ship Bridge Collapse Investigation Underway

March 27, 2024 8:50AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A devastating crash happened in the overnight hours Tuesday that collapsed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. A cargo ship from Singapore en route to Sri Lanka lost power, and steering, and was unable to avoid hitting a bridge support, bringing the whole bridge down.

Recovery efforts are underway for 6 missing people, including construction workers filling potholes on the bridge. Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. A mayday call was made in just enough time for authorities to close the bridge to traffic. The Baltimore port is the 9th busiest in the country, now closed indefinitely.

More about:
Baltimore
cargo ship
collapse
Francis Scott Key Bridge
investigation

POPULAR POSTS

1

The Legend of the Leprechaun of Mobile, Alabama
2

Trimble County Promposal Goes Viral
3

Guy Calmly Sips Coffee While Police Chase Rips Through His Backyard
4

Delta Pilot Spends a Year's Salary To Charter A Flight To Hawaii For His Retirement
5

Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million In Gambling Debts To MGM In Vegas

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE