Cargo Ship Bridge Collapse Investigation Underway
March 27, 2024 8:50AM EDT
Source: YouTube
A devastating crash happened in the overnight hours Tuesday that collapsed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. A cargo ship from Singapore en route to Sri Lanka lost power, and steering, and was unable to avoid hitting a bridge support, bringing the whole bridge down.
Recovery efforts are underway for 6 missing people, including construction workers filling potholes on the bridge. Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. A mayday call was made in just enough time for authorities to close the bridge to traffic. The Baltimore port is the 9th busiest in the country, now closed indefinitely.
More about: