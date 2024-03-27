Cargo Ship Bridge Collapse Investigation Underway

Source: YouTube

A devastating crash happened in the overnight hours Tuesday that collapsed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. A cargo ship from Singapore en route to Sri Lanka lost power, and steering, and was unable to avoid hitting a bridge support, bringing the whole bridge down.

Recovery efforts are underway for 6 missing people, including construction workers filling potholes on the bridge. Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. A mayday call was made in just enough time for authorities to close the bridge to traffic. The Baltimore port is the 9th busiest in the country, now closed indefinitely.