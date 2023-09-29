Cardi B Talks Aliens, WWII and Diarrhea In NSFW “Hot Ones”

Source: YouTube

Cardi B tried to make it through as many hot wings as she could talking about hot topics on the latest episode of Hot Ones, but had some reservations about the “wings of death” challenge. “It’s like I’m setting myself up to have diarrhea,” she joked at the start.

She covered lots of topics, like how she hates recording ‘clean’ versions of her songs. “So annoying. I was so over it,” she said. “In [‘Bongos’] …I’m doing the clean version, I’m like, ‘Baby, eat it up like a plum.’ [But] they’re like, ‘No you still can’t play that for pop radio.'”

Cardi also shared her thoughts on aliens: “If aliens are real and they’re smarter than us, I just feel like, why haven’t they invaded us?’” And fun fact, she loves history! “I saw the room where Churchill and FDR was talking about the nuke,” she beamed. “That’s crazy to me! Like, I’m really here!”

