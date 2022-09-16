Cardi B Shocks Kids In School With A Big Surprise

Cardi B surprised students and staff at her former middle school with a big cash donation!

She told the crowd that she hopes her donation can help create an “amazing after school program that can help keep kids out of the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through life.”

She also wrapped up a legal issue she was facing for four years by accepting a no-jail plea deal from New York prosecutors Thursday. She pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges linked to a bottle-tossing brawl inside a Queens strip club four years ago and was sentenced to 15 days of community service. She must also stay away from the two victims in the case – bartending sisters known as Jade and Baddie Gi. She said in a statement: “Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am not.” . The fight was started by claims one of the bartenders had slept with her husband, Offset.