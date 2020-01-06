      Weather Alert

Cameron Diaz Is A Mom!

Jan 6, 2020 @ 9:28am

Cameron Diaz welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, a daughter named Raddix Madden.

They revealed the news on social media writing, “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

They added they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details…”

The 47-year-old Diaz and 40-year-old Madden got married in January 2015.

