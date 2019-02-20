BTS Has Officially Launched the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” World Tour

Cue the squeals! BTS is officially going on a world tour in 2019!

This K Pop group is already taking the world by storm, so this is just taking it to the next level. And you’re in luck because you’ll get to see them in the U.S.!

BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour Dates

May 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

June 1 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

June 7 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 6 – Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 7 – Osaka Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa

July 14 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa