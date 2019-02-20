BTS Has Officially Launched the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” World Tour

Cue the squeals! BTS is officially going on a world tour in 2019!
This K Pop group is already taking the world by storm, so this is just taking it to the next level. And you’re in luck because you’ll get to see them in the U.S.!
BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour Dates
May 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium
May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
May 18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
June 1 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
June 7 – Paris, France @ Stade de France
July 6 – Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
July 7 – Osaka Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai
July 13 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa
July 14 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa
Additional dates have been added to @BTS_twt‘s 2019 stadium tour! 🙌 See the new dates here: https://t.co/25VMkH8mGD pic.twitter.com/6w7WQbpWjN
— billboard (@billboard) February 19, 2019