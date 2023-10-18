BTS Concert Film Coming To Prime Video

Source: YouTube

The BTS Army will be happy to hear the 2022 concert film, BTS: Yet To Come, will start streaming exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video starting November 9th in more than 240 countries and territories. It was filmed last October in Busan, South Korea partly as a send-off before the members began their mandatory military enlistments, which are currently underway.

This is the first time a BTS show has landed on Prime, as many of the group’s past specials, such as BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage — LA, have landed on Disney+. There is also a new docuseries called BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star coming as well.