Britney Spears Was “Triggered” When Justin Timberlake Mocked Her Apology

March 6, 2024 9:00AM EST
On January 28th, Britney Spears posted an apology for “some of the things” she wrote about in her memoir “The Woman in Me” and then said she complimented Justin Timberlake’s new single, “Selfish”. Then days later, Timberlake gets on stage during a show and says he wants to apologize to “absolutely f*****g nobody” and sings “Cry Me A River” (the song about their breakup). Ouch.

A source tells Us Weekly that was hurtful to her since the “turning point for her mental issues started when Timberlake broke up with her so many years ago.” Her inner circle says these comments he keeps making about her is really hindering Britney’s recovery.

