Britney Spears Visits Her Sister On Set

Britney Spears shared on social media that she paid her sister, Jamie Lynn, a visit on the set of Zoey 102. They’d been estranged for a while so this looks like a step in the right direction to patching up their rift. It all stemmed from Britney’s 13-year conservatorship she blamed her family for. Britney also felt betrayed by her sister in the interviews she gave and the book she wrote, “Things I Should Have Said”.

Zoey 102 is a reboot of the series streaming as a movie on Paramount+ July 27.

Mama Spears, Lynne, has been working on getting her daughters to reconcile and won’t give up “until everything is perfect again.”

Last month, Britney visited with her mom at her home in Los Angeles. She wrote on social media: “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” Britney wrote. “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!I love 💕 you so much !!!”