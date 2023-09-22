Britney Spears’ Movie “Crossroads” Heading Back To Theaters For Two Nights

Source: YouTube

Remember that precious coming-of-age movie from 2002, Crossroads? Britney Spears starred in it and it’s heading back to theaters for two nights. You can see it again October 23rd and 25th all in celebration of the release of her memoir, The Woman In Me, on October 24th. There will also be a soundtrack album called Crossroads: Special Edition, full of remixes.

Crossroads will be shown in 875 locations across 24 countries and the screenings will include a bonus sing-along of two Spears songs from the film that have never been seen in theaters. There will also be merch. The movie ended up making $61 million across the globe during it’s original run in theaters.

Tickets go on sale September 28th.