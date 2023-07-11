Britney Spears’ Memoir Has A Name And A Release Date

Source: YouTube

Doesn’t it seem like just yesterday Britney Spears was “not a girl, not yet a woman?”

The time has come for Britney to share her story. After publicly experiencing mental health crises, divorce, ongoing custody troubles, and the infamous conservatorship under her father’s direction, Britney is putting out the memoir we’ve been waiting on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

According to People, her story “The Woman In Me” will be out Tuesday, October 24.