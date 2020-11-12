Britney Spears Loses Bid To Remove Her Dad As Her Conservator

Britney Spears has lost her bid to remove her father as her conservator. Her lawyer says “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career” https://t.co/ndHDs99Ypb
— Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2020
