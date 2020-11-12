      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Loses Bid To Remove Her Dad As Her Conservator

Nov 12, 2020 @ 6:00am
Britney Spears believes her father dished out hundreds of thousands of dollars to her former business manager for no good reason … and she thinks it was way too much.
According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group started representing Britney more than a decade ago, and got paid 5 percent commission on her gross entertainment-related income. That was a LOT of money when she was actively performing, but took a hit when she announced an “indefinite work hiatus” last year.

According to the docs … Tri Star emailed Brit’s dad, Jamie Spears, in November 2019 and said it wanted to remain on the 5 percent commission plan, but with a $500k annual minimum.
Britney claims her dad approved this new arrangement without attempting to negotiate a more favorable deal, and in doing so … screwed her out of $308,974.51 which was basically a 260% raise from the amount it would have been owed under the previous deal. She wants that money back.
And it’s getting even worse now that a judge turned down her request to remove Jamie as her Conservator. Her lawyer told the judge, “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,”  “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”
BTW…her never-before-heard single “Swimming In The Stars” is now available as a 12-inch vinyl exclusively through Urban Outfitters. That is in celebration of their  11/11 Singles Day, which also features ten other physical releases.  That song should be available on streaming services in about two weeks.

Order “Swimming In The Stars” 12-inch vinyl on Urban Outfitters here.

 
