Britney Spears’ Fans Worried She’s Dancing With Knives On Instagram

September 27, 2023 7:32AM EDT
Britney Spears always posts dance videos in bikinis from her living room on Instagram and her latest ones is worrying fans. She’s twirling with knives she says are not real (claims they are Halloween props), but some commenters contend those look VERY real.

She’s got 42 million followers and many noticed yeah, they look shiny and real for sure. In the meantime, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is competing on “Dancing with the Stars”. Will Britney show up in the audience one night?

