BREAKING: All Four Officers Now Facing Charges in Death of George Floyd

Jun 3, 2020 @ 3:57pm

This morning, Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison made the official announcement of the charges expected to come this afternoon. More than a week after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. His killing has sparked nationwide protests that are calling for the end to police violence against black citizens.

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for the Floyd family post on Twitter that the Floyd family was gratified with the new charges.

