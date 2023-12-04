99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Billie Eilish Doesn’t Believe In “Coming Out”

December 4, 2023 10:20AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

In a red carpet interview with Variety, Billie Eilish confirmed that she’s attracted to women.

I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.

Billie will be closing out this season of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest with host Kate McKinnon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

This will be Billie’s third time on the show. Maybe you remember her first time on SNL four years ago in 2019. Here’s a flashback to her performing “bad guy.”

Back in 2021, she served as both the host and the musical guest. During her monologue, she explains that the reason behind her big clothes was that she was actually two kids stacked on top of each other trying to sneak into an R-rated movie. LOL!

 

More about:
attracted to women
barbie movie
Billie Eilish
coming out
Interview
Kate McKinnon
Red carpet
Saturday Night Live
Variety
What Was I Made For

POPULAR POSTS

1

Couple Who Met At A Blind Date Photoshoot Get Married
2

Things You Might Hear At Thanksgiving Dinner...Or In The Bedroom
3

Target Testing Out New Policy At Self Checkout
4

Hot Turkey Tips This Thanksgiving
5

TikToker Marvels How Her Stanley Survived A Car Fire...And Kept Her Drink Cold

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE