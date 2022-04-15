Billie Eilish And Her Brother Star In “The Simpsons” Short For Disney+

Billie Eilish and Finneas will star in an upcoming The Simpsons short you can only see exclusively on Disney+. When Billie Met Lisa streams April 22nd featuring Billie and her brother as Simpsonized versions of themselves. Lisa Simpson is looking for a quiet place to practice her saxophone when she encounters Billie who invites her to her studio. They have “a special jam session she’ll never forget.” This is the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts tailored exclusively for Disney+ and its other properties like Marvel and Star Wars.
