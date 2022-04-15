      Weather Alert

Billie Eilish And Her Brother Star In “The Simpsons” Short For Disney+

Apr 15, 2022 @ 7:53am

Billie Eilish and Finneas will star in an upcoming The Simpsons short you can only see exclusively on Disney+. When Billie Met Lisa streams April 22nd featuring Billie and her brother as Simpsonized versions of themselves. Lisa Simpson is looking for a quiet place to practice her saxophone when she encounters Billie who invites her to her studio. They have “a special jam session she’ll never forget.” This is the fourth in a series of Simpsons shorts tailored exclusively for Disney+ and its other properties like Marvel and Star Wars.

TAGS
Billie Eilish Disney finneas The Simpsons
POPULAR POSTS
Will Smith Banned From Academy Events And Programs For 10 Years
Mariah Carey Offering Vocal MasterClass
This Sledding Baby Is Big MOOD LOL
Ben and Kelly's $20,000 Gas Giveaway
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On