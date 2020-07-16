Big Twitter Accounts Hacked
Twitter suffered a massive security breach after dozens of prominent accounts were hijacked including those of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
The accounts then sentfake tweets offering to send $2,000 for every $1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.
Brands like Apple, Uber and HQ Trivia were also impacted by the scam, which was billed in several tweets as an act of generosity “due to COVID-19.”
In an urgent response to the breach, Twitter temporarily blocked all verified accounts from tweeting.
Twitter said in a statement:
“We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools.”
“We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it.”