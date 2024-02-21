Beyonce’ Scores Her First Number One Country Hit, Provides Funds For Cosmetology Students

Source: YouTube

Beyonce’ is breaking new ground as the first black woman in modern-history to score a number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em” unseats “I Remember Everything” by Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves after 20 weeks on the top, and also debuted at No. 2 on the overall Hot 100. ”

Beyonce’s other new country single, “16 Carriages,” debuted on the same chart at No. 9. In other Beyonce’ news, her new haircare line, Cécred, debuted yesterday and along with her charity, BeyGOOD, will provide funds for cosmetology-school students and local businesses across the country. The new fund will award $500,000 annually for cosmetology-school scholarships and salon business grants in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New Jersey.