Bennifer is back! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Together Again
Just 17 years ago, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez called off their engagement. And now they are together again! The two were spotted a few weeks ago, but now sources say they are definitely more than friends after vacationing together in Montana!
The former couple reportedly spent the weekend at the Big Sky Resort, which is just a stone’s throw from Yellowstone National Park. What’s more is they were seen flying out of Montana together and leaving LAX in the same SUV, which paparazzi tracked back to J Lo’s Bel-Air home.
Can these two please confirm?!