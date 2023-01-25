99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Bates Elementary Has A Secret Weapon On Their Basketball Roster

January 25, 2023 6:00AM EST
Peter Murry is a 4th grader at Bates Elementary in Louisville and he had a goal to tryout for the 3rd-5th grade basketball team. He made the roster…despite being in a wheelchair and having cerebral palsy. He’s made a big impact on the team and the fans.

Head Coach Amy Barr says “he leads our beginning of the game cheers, our end of our practice cheers…he just motivates. The kids love him and he obviously loves them as well.” And he recently got in on the action on the court, inbounding the ball to a teammate for a bucket!

