      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

Baby Yoda Pyrex Bowls Are A Thing

May 12, 2020 @ 6:00am

Strong the merch game is.

 

I mean, besides the obvious toys and plush dolls, we have turned him into Frappuccinos, latte art, pies, and even cereal and Fruit Roll-Ups. With all of this Baby Yoda-themed food, it only makes sense we store it in a container that honors him, too, right? Pyrex is selling a glass container dedicated to Baby Yoda, and it’s the cutest snack protector in the whole galaxy.

Not only is it cute AF, but it’s LEGIT. The bowl resists stains and doesn’t absorb food odors or flavors. You can use it to prep, bake, and store your food. It’s even dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.

MORE HERE

 

TAGS
Baby Yoda Mandalorian merchandise Pyrex The Child
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE