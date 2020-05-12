Baby Yoda Pyrex Bowls Are A Thing
Strong the merch game is.
I mean, besides the obvious toys and plush dolls, we have turned him into Frappuccinos, latte art, pies, and even cereal and Fruit Roll-Ups. With all of this Baby Yoda-themed food, it only makes sense we store it in a container that honors him, too, right? Pyrex is selling a glass container dedicated to Baby Yoda, and it’s the cutest snack protector in the whole galaxy.
Not only is it cute AF, but it’s LEGIT. The bowl resists stains and doesn’t absorb food odors or flavors. You can use it to prep, bake, and store your food. It’s even dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.
