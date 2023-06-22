99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ava Max Assaulted On Stage In L.A.

June 22, 2023 6:35AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Can we please stop assaulting pop stars on stage??? Days after Bebe Rexha was hit by a cell phone while performing, Ava Max was assaulted when a man hopped up on stage.  She tweeted, “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye,” “He’s never coming to a show again.”

In video, you can see a man getting hauled off stage by Max’s security. Max briefly holds her hand up to her face while she twirls, but continues on with the show before leaving the stage in the middle of the set.

More about:
assaulted
ava max
on stage

POPULAR POSTS

1

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse"
2

Britney Spears Has A New Favorite Britney Spears Song...And Quit Music?
3

A Local Casting Director Is Looking For Extras For A Movie Filming Here
4

Four Kids Rescued After Surviving Deadly Plane Crash 40 Days In the Jungle
5

Poor Woman Gets Her Pants Pulled Down By Slipping On The Treadmill

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE