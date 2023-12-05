Ashanti Is Expecting Her First Child With Nelly

Source: YouTube

Ashanti and Nelly are expecting a child together! Ashanti will be a first-time mom at 43, while 49-year-old Nelly has two adult children with his ex, Channetta Valentine. Nelly and Ashanti dated off and on between 2003 to 2013 before getting back together earlier this year, and a source confirmed they are expanding their family to Us Weekly.

Rumors started swirling over the weekend at Nelly’s 11th Black & White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis. Ashanti put her hands on her stomach onstage, and so did Nelly, and they shared what looked like an inside joke laugh.