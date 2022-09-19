As Many As 4 Billion Expected To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

As many as 4 billion people are expected to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today, with 750,000 predicted to travel to London for the state funeral. IThe service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend. No U.S. network has exclusive broadcast rights for the funeral. It will air live on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News.

