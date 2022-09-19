99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

As Many As 4 Billion Expected To Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

September 19, 2022 11:44AM EDT
Share

As many as 4 billion people are expected to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today, with 750,000 predicted to travel to London for the state funeral. IThe service at Westminster Abbey is likely to be among the biggest single ceremonial events staged in the U.K. since World War II. Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend. No U.S. network has exclusive broadcast rights for the funeral. It will air live on NBC, CNN, ABC, and Fox News.

Care was taken in selecting fashion choices that honor the Queen…

It’s been streaming live on several channels.

More about:
funeral
Live
queen elizabeth II
steaming

POPULAR POSTS

1

Dannielynn Birkhead's Sweet 16 Surprise!
2

This Kid Who Loves Corn Is Taking Over The Internet
3

"Hocus Pocus 2" Trailer
4

Missed Connections: Superhero Stalker
5

You Laugh You Lose: Mom Killed A Cockroach

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE