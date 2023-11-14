Army Vet Saves Pregnant Woman From A Carjacker

Source: YouTube

Inside Edition has the story of an Army Veteran who happened to witness a pregnant woman in the drive-thru at Starbucks get carjacked by a suspect on the run.

Shane Spicer was in the drive-thru behind that car with his girlfriend in Ocala, Florida, when he saw what was happening and immediately got out of this car and into the car with the carjacker. The suspect took off running after a few blows from Spicer, and Spicer chased him down pinning him against the wall until police got there moments later.