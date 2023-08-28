Army Dad Surprises Kids At School Home After 2-Year Deployment

Source: YouTube

Three siblings in Cullman County, Alabama, got one of the best surprises ever last week!

Skyler Lee, Jaylon Flanigan, and Jazlyn Flanigan were shocked and relieved when their father, Army Sergeant First Class Kelvin Lee, who had been deployed for two years, returned home! First he surprised his daughter Skylar, and then his other two as an honored guest at their high school pep rally!