Ariana Grande Is Reportedly Dating “Wicked” Costar

Multiple sites are offering the news that Ariana Grande is dating again.

According to People, a source says Ariana Grande separated form her husband back in January. She is said to be dating her “Wicked” costar, Ethan Slater.

An insider offers that her working on the movie put a strain on her marriage and her ability to be in closer proximity to her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Entertainment Tonight adds from a source that “they didn’t start dating until both were broken up with their significant others.”