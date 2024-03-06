99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ariana Grande, Barbie Actors, And Jennifer Lawrence Will Present At Oscars

March 5, 2024 11:09PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The 96th Oscars are coming up Sunday, March 10 and The Hollywood Reports reports that presenters have been rounded out.

You can expect to see Ariana Grande on the list, who will star as Glinda in the new Wicked on Thanksgiving 2024.

Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera will also present awards; Gosling and Ferrera are both up for Oscars this year for their supporting roles in Barbie. See the major Barbie snubs here.

Our hometown girl, Jennifer Lawrence, made the list too!

Here is the list of presenters for this year’s Oscars ceremony:

  • Al Pacino
  • America Ferrera
  • Anya Taylor-Joy
    Ariana Grande
  • Bad Bunny
  • Ben Kingsley
  • Brendan Fraser
  • Catherine O’Hara
  • Charlize Theron
  • Chris Hemsworth
  • Christoph Waltz
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Dwayne Johnson
  • Emily Blunt
  • Forest Whitaker
  • Issa Rae
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
  • Jennifer Lawrence
  • Jessica Lange
  • John Mulaney
  • Kate McKinnon
  • Ke Huy Quan
  • Lupita Nyong’o
  • Mahershala Ali
  • Mary Steenburgen
  • Matthew McConaughey
  • Melissa McCarthy
  • Michael Keaton
  • Michelle Pfeiffer
  • Michelle Yeoh
  • Nicolas Cage
  • Octavia Spencer
  • Ramy Youssef
  • Regina King
  • Rita Moreno
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Sally Field
  • Sam Rockwell
  • Steven Spielberg
  • Tim Robbins
  • Zendaya

