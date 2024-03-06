Ariana Grande, Barbie Actors, And Jennifer Lawrence Will Present At Oscars
March 5, 2024 11:09PM EST
The 96th Oscars are coming up Sunday, March 10 and The Hollywood Reports reports that presenters have been rounded out.
You can expect to see Ariana Grande on the list, who will star as Glinda in the new Wicked on Thanksgiving 2024.
Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera will also present awards; Gosling and Ferrera are both up for Oscars this year for their supporting roles in Barbie. See the major Barbie snubs here.
Our hometown girl, Jennifer Lawrence, made the list too!
Here is the list of presenters for this year’s Oscars ceremony:
- Al Pacino
- America Ferrera
- Anya Taylor-Joy
Ariana Grande
- Bad Bunny
- Ben Kingsley
- Brendan Fraser
- Catherine O’Hara
- Charlize Theron
- Chris Hemsworth
- Christoph Waltz
- Cynthia Erivo
- Dwayne Johnson
- Emily Blunt
- Forest Whitaker
- Issa Rae
- Jamie Lee Curtis
- Jennifer Lawrence
- Jessica Lange
- John Mulaney
- Kate McKinnon
- Ke Huy Quan
- Lupita Nyong’o
- Mahershala Ali
- Mary Steenburgen
- Matthew McConaughey
- Melissa McCarthy
- Michael Keaton
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Michelle Yeoh
- Nicolas Cage
- Octavia Spencer
- Ramy Youssef
- Regina King
- Rita Moreno
- Ryan Gosling
- Sally Field
- Sam Rockwell
- Steven Spielberg
- Tim Robbins
- Zendaya
