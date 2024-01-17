Ariana Grande Announces New Album For March 2024

Source: YouTube

It’s happening! On March 8, 2024, Ariana Grande will release her next album “eternal sunshine!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

This will be her 7th album and the first one out since 2020 when she release Positions. Right now she’s released the single “yes, and?” that has presumably lost her hundreds of thousands of followers of social media as some assume it’s about her relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.