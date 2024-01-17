99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ariana Grande Announces New Album For March 2024

January 17, 2024 10:49AM EST
It’s happening! On March 8, 2024, Ariana Grande will release her next album “eternal sunshine!”

 

This will be her 7th album and the first one out since 2020 when she release Positions. Right now she’s released the single “yes, and?” that has presumably lost her hundreds of thousands of followers of social media as some assume it’s about her relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

