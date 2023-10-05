Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Move In Together

Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater are now under one roof, taking another step in their romance and are living together in New York. “They’re really happy and really good for each other,” a source said. “All of her friends love him.”

Grande officially filed for divorce on September 18, but listed the date of separation as February 20. Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife, and they shared a child born last year.

