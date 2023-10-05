99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater Move In Together

October 5, 2023 6:54AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater are now under one roof, taking another step in their romance and are living together in New York. “They’re really happy and really good for each other,” a source said. “All of her friends love him.”

Grande officially filed for divorce on September 18, but listed the date of separation as February 20. Slater filed for divorce from his estranged wife, and they shared a child born last year.

 

MORE HERE

More about:
Ariana Grande
ethan slater
living together

POPULAR POSTS

1

Gwen And Reba Duke It Out For Local Singer Jackson Snelling On "The Voice"
2

Usher to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show
3

Travis Kelce Breaks His Silence About Taylor Swift
4

Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Football Game
5

Gen Z More Likely To Call In Sick For A Concert

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE