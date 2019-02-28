Ariana Grande and Big Sean Reunite in L.A.

Thought I’d end up with Sean/But it wasn’t a match – that’s what Ariana Grande sang in Thank U, Next.

It seems time can heal wounds. Grande and Big Sean were caught by paparazzi in his car on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Grande was at a recording studio. Big Sean showed up. She got in his car where she was seen holding a dog.

TMZ reports that Ariana and Sean drove off together. Hmmm.



