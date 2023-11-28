Another #1 For Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow has earned his third Number 1 hit, as “Lovin On Me” rose to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart!

This happened just one week after debuting at No. 2. He now joins Drake and Taylor Swift as one of the only 3 artists with at least one new No. 1 in each of the last three years.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” dropped to No. 2 this week after four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1. Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” held strong at No. 3, after it spent several weeks on top in September. Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is No. 4 this week, while SZA’s “Snooze” rounds out the top 5.

Jack is currently on his 3rd annual “No Place Like Home” Tour.