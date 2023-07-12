Angelina Jolie’s Former Investment Company Accuses Brad Pitt Of “Looting” Their Vineyard

Source: YouTube

Doesn’t look like Angelina Jolie is ready to make nice with ex-husband just yet and it’s once again getting ugly in court. They are still battling over the French vineyard they owned together, Chateau Miraval.

Jolie’s former investment company, Nouvel, accuses Pitt and ‘co-conspirators’ of trying to keep control of Château Miraval by ‘stripping’ and ‘looting’ its assets. Attorneys for Nouvel claim Pitt’s “misconduct” ramped up after Jolie sold Nouvel in October 2021 to a company controlled by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Jolie also allegedly agreed to divide the company up 68 percent to 38 percent in Pitt’s favor because he had invested more into their 35-room mansion.

The company is seeking at least $350 million in damages.