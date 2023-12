WANTAGH, NEW YORK – JUNE 17: Ally Brooke performs onstage during KTUphoria 2023 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 17, 2023 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Ally Brooke is officially a fiancée!

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement to her longtime love, Will Bracey. The Fifth Harmony alum posted photos from Bracey’s proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ally Brooke Hernandez (@allybrooke)

Congratulations!