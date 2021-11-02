Alec Baldwin Talks To Paparazzi About The Tragic Shooting On His Movie Set

Alec Baldwin spent over 3 minutes taking questions from paparazzi while out walking with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in Vermont. He talked about the fact the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, he accidentally shot was his friend, and that he’s been in contact with her family. Legal analysts don’t believe this was a smart move as the investigation is ongoing. He hushed his wife a few times when she tried to shut down the conversation.
And according to a report after interviewing 14 crew members, a boom operator looked at Hutchins after she fell to the ground and said: “Oh, that was no good.” Hutchins said, “That was no good. That was no good at all.”
Hilaria Baldwin said in a Halloween Instagram post that “parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least.”
A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)
Halyna was a mom to a 9-year-old son with her husband.
