Adidas Did A Sneaker Collab With (Checks Notes) Ned Flanders

Aug 17, 2021 @ 3:47pm

Yes, that Ned Flanders. If you love Adidas sneakers and The Simpsons, then you’ll love that they have combined their powers to make a shoe based on the popular character, Ned Flanders. The Ned Flanders Adidas McCarten sneaker has a color scheme based on Flanders’ signature colors of browns, greens, and pinks.

The release date for the sneaker has yet to be announced. What do you think of the Ned Flanders Adidas sneaker?

You’re picking up a pair, right? On principle!

Adidas Ned Flanders shoes sneakerheads The Simpsons
