Adidas Did A Sneaker Collab With (Checks Notes) Ned Flanders

Yes, that Ned Flanders. If you love Adidas sneakers and The Simpsons, then you’ll love that they have combined their powers to make a shoe based on the popular character, Ned Flanders. The Ned Flanders Adidas McCarten sneaker has a color scheme based on Flanders’ signature colors of browns, greens, and pinks.
Ned Flanders is getting his very own The Simpsons x adidas McCarten soon. 🥸 pic.twitter.com/SnbCaVN2KQ
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 13, 2021
Ned Flanders is getting his very own The Simpsons x adidas McCarten soon. 🥸 pic.twitter.com/SnbCaVN2KQ
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 13, 2021
The release date for the sneaker has yet to be announced. What do you think of the Ned Flanders Adidas sneaker?
You’re picking up a pair, right? On principle!