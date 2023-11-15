Adele Venturing Into Her Own Line of Makeup And Beauty Products

Source: YouTube

Adele is following in the footsteps of other musicians like Rihanna (Fenty Beauty), Selena Gomez (Rare Beauty), Ariana Grande (REM Beauty), Jennifer Lopez (JLo Beauty), and Halsey (about Face and af94) jumping into the realm of makeup and beauty products. She reportedly filed paperwork last week to trademark a new company called The Shelbourne Collective Limited. Upon approval, she can then create and launch her own makeup and beauty products.

#BeautyNews 🚨😍 Looks like #Adele is coming out with her own beauty brand!!!! #TheShelbourneCollective

According to a trademark filing, it will includes eyeshadows similar to the ones her make-up artist uses to create her smokey eyes look, eyeliner, lipsticks and lip balms,… pic.twitter.com/2xkDls42FW — Trendmood (@Trendmood) November 14, 2023

The Mirror claims the potential products will include eyeshadows and eyeliner meant to help fans recreate Adele’s signature winged eyeliner look. She can also branch out into creams, lotions, lipsticks, lip balms, perfumes, jewelry, and watches.