Actor Christian Oliver Dies With His Two Daughters In A Plane Crash
January 7, 2024 7:21PM EST
Source: YouTube
This is beyond tragic…”Speed Racer” actor Christian Oliver and his two 10 and 12-year-old daughters passed away in a single engine plane crash coming home from vacation. Shortly after takeoff in the Caribbean headed toward St. Lucia, their plane experienced trouble and plunged into the ocean. The pilot and plane owner also perished.
The Coast Guard was able to recover the bodies.
