99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A Texas McDonald’s Helped A Homeless Get Back On His Feet

February 13, 2024 7:20AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

It started with the kindness of a couple driving by…Doug and Kylie in Lewisville, Texas saw a man sitting on a bridge in below freezing cold. So they stopped. His name was Derrick. They ended up at McDonalds where they let them in to warm up and get some food.

Before he found himself homeless, Derrick gone to college for graphic design and hoped to be an animator. He never had a problem with drugs and alcohol…he ended up on the street after a breakup and a bad car wreck that nearly killed him. When the manager heard his story, she gave him the opportunity he was looking for. And Derrick has been a model employee showing up 15 minutes early every day, and the staff has embraced him like family!

 

 

More about:
Derrick
Homeless
Lewisville
McDonalds
texas

POPULAR POSTS

1

Ethan The Dog Donated $2,800 To Nonprofit
2

Police Officer Who Arrested A Delivery Driver Makes Sure Food Gets Delivered
3

Delivery Driver Witnesses and Rescues People From Hydroplane Car Accident
4

Kentuckiana Native One Of The Most Decorated Fiddlers Ever
5

Grammy Highlights: Miley Wins Her First, Louisville Orchestra Wins and More

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE