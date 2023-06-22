A Documentary Is Already Airing In The UK About The Missing Submersible

Source: YouTube

UPDATE: Despite the oxygen officially running out as of 7am this morning, it doesn’t look like that is how the souls aboard the Titan submersible may have perished. The Coast Guard says they found debris that suggests it likely imploded in the North Atlantic waters from a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber. The debris field had been found roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters ) from the Titanic.

A documentary is already set to air in the UK.

The documentary will chronicle the story on UK’s Channel 5 called Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea. It airs today (Thursday) going beyond what’s been reported about the voyage of the Titan submersible, looking at everything from the “exploration itself, to the rise of extreme tourism, to the rescue attempts, but above all it will tell a very human story that has captured the nation which is about 5 people…” ITN’s managing director of content, Ian Rumsey, said in a statement. “Our expertise and heritage in fast-turnaround documentaries and reputation for responsible filmmaking means we always treat such stories with great sensitivity.”

Titanic Sub: Lost at Sea airs on Channel 5 on Thursday, June 22, at 7 p.m. local time.