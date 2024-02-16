99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman’s Life

February 16, 2024 6:30AM EST
Source: YouTube

66-year-old Teal Mull from Florida who was gored by a bull on her ranch got unexpected life-saving news when she had x-rays done for her broken rib. 

She ran out when she saw 2,000 pound bull Barry attacking her son, so she stepped in and it chased her around until it rammed her and gored her. Her brother stopped the attack with a tractor.  She had a broken rib and got an X-Ray which found something they might not otherwise have found…a tumor on her lung. It was stage 1 lung cancer. 

Doctors were able to treat it before it spread!

 

