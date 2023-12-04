99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

6-Year-Old Saves Mom After Having a Stroke While Driving

December 4, 2023 6:00AM EST
After Yolanda Cook suffered a stroke while driving on the highway, her daughter, first grader Bryanna, used her mom’s cell phone to call her grandma for help, saving her mom’s life.

Grandma told her to call 9-1-1 and that’s when the dispatcher, LaTonya Malone, helped talk her through it.  Bryanna carefully followed directions so EMT’s could find them.  Yolanda ended up in two hospitals, and was released in one week. Bryanna was honored for her bravery and they got to meet Malone to thank her for helping her stay calm.

