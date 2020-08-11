Zac Efron Starring In Remake Of “Three Men And A Baby”
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Zac Efron attends Netflix's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" Tribeca Film Festival Premiere at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on May 02, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Netflix)
Zac Efron is set to star in a remake of “Three Men and a Baby” for Disney+.
The movie is about three bachelors who find themselves caring for an infant through bizarre circumstances.
The ’80s hit film starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson was the first live-action Disney film to cross the $100 million mark in the US.