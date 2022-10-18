Yungblood Made Jewelry With His Chewed Gum

Processed with VSCO with acg preset

Yungblud teamed up with 5 Gum and luxury jewelry artist Greg Yuna for a line of necklaces that feature gum chewed by Yungblud himself. Yep…chewed gum in a necklace.

But your purchase will go towards a cause….proceeds benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation.

5 Gum sponsored Yungblud’s recent US tour, and he chewed some of their gum before hitting the stage every night. Yuna encased the gum in Lucite and created 15 necklaces that feature white diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 Gum logo and Yuna’s signature stamp, all on a 14K white gold chain. The jewelry — known as the “Masterpieces” collection — comes with a certificate of authentication and a pack of the limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 Gum featuring Yungblud’s name and image.