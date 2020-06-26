Your iPhone Has A Hidden Map Of Everywhere You Go
Your iPhone keeps track of your real-world movements, which you can view on a map.
The little-known feature is buried deep within your iPhone settings, and shows your exact movements over the past few months.
You may have noticed over the past year, when you leave your house, you get a notification on your phone that it’s ‘8 minutes to work’. That’s because your iPhone tracks you.
Your iPhone has a feature called Significant Locations, a rolling log of your real-world movements, which are then used to offer other services. Now before you panic that Apple is keeping a log of your every move, but that’s not quite the case. According to Apple, ”Significant Locations are encrypted and cannot be read by Apple.”
No outsiders can see your Significant Locations, and they’re not accessible through iCloud either.
If you’re really worried that a spouse might sneak their way onto your iPhone and catch you at the pub when you were supposed to be at work, it might be worth deactivating the system – or clearing your history at the very least.
How to find your iPhone Location Map (cue to 7:23 in the video):
- First, launch the Settings app on your iPhone, then tap on the Privacy section.
- Then click on Location Services and scroll to the very bottom of the page, where you’ll need to tap on System Services.
- Go to the Significant Locations tab, at which point you’ll be asked to log in with Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode.
- You should see a long list of cities, which you can tap into to find various locations you’ve previously been at.
- All of these locations are time-stamped, and are included on a map at the top of the screen.
- It may even highlights your ‘Home’ and ‘Work’, which should be your most-visited destinations.
