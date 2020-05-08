      Breaking News
Kentucky Releases Reopen Dates for Restaurants, Venues, Childcare, and More

You Laugh You Lose: Rub A Dub Doug

May 8, 2020 @ 10:05am

Ben possesses the trophy, but are his #DadJokes enough to keep it?

TAGS
dad jokes Rub A Dub Doug You Laugh You Lose
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE