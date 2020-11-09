You Can Tour The Titanic Next Year For A Mere $125,000
OceanGate Expeditions is bringing “citizen scientists” on a series of undersea missions to document the wreckage of the Titanic, and it will only cost you $125,000.
You’ll get some training as a “mission specialist” and serve in “hands-on roles” as experts work to create a “photorealistic virtual 3-D model” of the wreckage with laser scans and 4K video, according to OceanGate. Each mission will last 10 days and will involve untethered, eight- to 10-hour, 5-crewmember submersible dives that will transport citizen scientists and explorers to the wreck-site. It will be the first time people have seen the wreckage in 15 years. As of last week, three dozen people have already been booked for the first six expeditions, but there is still room for more people to join.
Or, if you’re a little short on cash…you can watch the History Channel’s documentary for free. You’re welcome.