You Can Now Buy Chip And Joanna Gaines’ Cookies Online
If you ever visit Chip and Joanna Gaines’s Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, you must make a stop at Silos Baking Co.
By now, you’ve probably realized that Magnolia Market is shut down due to COVID-19. While Joanna Gaines latest cookbook, Magnolia Table: Volume 2, will walk you through the recipe for the chocolate chip cookies, let’s be honest: it’s just not the same.
I MEAN LOOK AT THEM!!! Luckily, Joanna and the folks at Silos Baking Co. realized how loved those cookies are. And in difficult times, we all deserve top-notch cookies. That’s why Silos Baking Co. has blessed us with delivery nationwide for its chocolate chip and sugar cookies!!! Get YOUR Silos Baking Co. Chocolate Chip Cookies here, or Silos Baking Co. Sugar Cookies here.
A couple of quick notes: Cookies are shipped Monday through Wednesdays for a flat fee of $15. Once shipped, you’ll get them within 3 business days.
