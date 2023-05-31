Would You Wear A Diaper To See Taylor Swift?
May 31, 2023 11:20AM EDT
That’s one idea Swifties had… WEARING DIAPERS TO THE ERAS TOUR.
When you don’t want to miss a second of Taylor’s 3-hour-long set for a bathroom break — you make compromises. TikToks are popping up concert-goers donning adult diapers in case they need to pee themselves during the show… Which could happen simply out of the excitement of being at the Eras Tour.
@madelinedolaway Most durable 😩 #taylorswift #erastour #diapers #forbes ♬ original sound – user3547902119361
Just think of the bathroom lines anyway though. Maybe this is actually brilliant.
We have to ask… Would you wear a diaper to the Eras Tour if it meant not missing a second of the set?
