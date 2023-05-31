Would You Wear A Diaper To See Taylor Swift?

GLENDALE, AZ – MAY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

That’s one idea Swifties had… WEARING DIAPERS TO THE ERAS TOUR.

When you don’t want to miss a second of Taylor’s 3-hour-long set for a bathroom break — you make compromises. TikToks are popping up concert-goers donning adult diapers in case they need to pee themselves during the show… Which could happen simply out of the excitement of being at the Eras Tour.

Just think of the bathroom lines anyway though. Maybe this is actually brilliant.

We have to ask… Would you wear a diaper to the Eras Tour if it meant not missing a second of the set?