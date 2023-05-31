99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Would You Wear A Diaper To See Taylor Swift?

May 31, 2023 11:20AM EDT
GLENDALE, AZ – MAY 08: Taylor Swift performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS)

That’s one idea Swifties had… WEARING DIAPERS TO THE ERAS TOUR.

When you don’t want to miss a second of Taylor’s 3-hour-long set for a bathroom break — you make compromises. TikToks are popping up concert-goers donning adult diapers in case they need to pee themselves during the show… Which could happen simply out of the excitement of being at the Eras Tour.

@madelinedolaway Most durable 😩 #taylorswift #erastour #diapers #forbes ♬ original sound – user3547902119361

Just think of the bathroom lines anyway though. Maybe this is actually brilliant.

We have to ask… Would you wear a diaper to the Eras Tour if it meant not missing a second of the set?

