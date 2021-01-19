Would Jennifer Coolidge Replace Kim Cattrall In The ‘SATC’ Revival?
When we learned that Sex and the City was getting new life on HBO Max…and that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha would not be a part of it…rumors started to swirl. Names started getting tossed out as to who could take over the roll. One of those names was Jennifer Coolidge.
Some fans quickly petitioned to have Jennifer take over the role, so she was asked if she could consider it. “I was a huge — and still am a huge — ‘Sex and the City’ fan,” “It’s one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them.”
“But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part,” she added. “It was just the perfect … I don’t think you can replace her.”