      Weather Alert

Would Jennifer Coolidge Replace Kim Cattrall In The ‘SATC’ Revival?

Jan 19, 2021 @ 6:38am

When we learned that Sex and the City was getting new life on HBO Max…and that Kim Cattrall’s Samantha would not be a part of it…rumors started to swirl. Names started getting tossed out as to who could take over the roll. One of those names was Jennifer Coolidge.

 

Some fans quickly petitioned to have Jennifer take over the role, so she was asked if she could consider it. “I was a huge — and still am a huge — ‘Sex and the City’ fan,”  “It’s one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them.”

“But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part,” she added. “It was just the perfect … I don’t think you can replace her.”

TAGS
"Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Jennifer Coolidge Kim Cattrall Samantha Sex and the City
POPULAR POSTS
Spanx For Men Is A Thing
This Donut Pillow Is Awkwardly Viral...Can You Guess Why?
Get Paid $5K To Test House Slippers
You Laugh You Lose: Bounty On Me Head
Selena Gomez "De Una Vez"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE