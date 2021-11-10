      Weather Alert

Will Ferrell’s “Elf” Costume Just Sold At Auction

Nov 10, 2021 @ 9:31am

Will Ferrell has already turned down an “Elf” sequel, so it’s safe to say he’s not going to be needing his Buddy outfit anytime soon.  It just went up for auction, and an anonymous bidder shelled out almost $297,000 for it. (???)  It was only expected to sell for between $27,600 and $41,000.  By the way, that wasn’t even the most insane purchase from the auction.  Somebody else bought Wilson the volleyball from “Cast Away” for almost $389,000.

TAGS
auction. sold Castaway costume Elf volleyball Will Ferrell Wilson
POPULAR POSTS
The Judges Didn't Know What To Do With The Beach Ball's Performance On "The Masked Singer"
"Dancing Dad" Spreads Positivity To Celebrate Son Beating Cancer
This Principal Shocks Her Students With Her Moves At The Homecoming Dance
You Laugh You Lose: Tyrannosaurus Shirt
Tragedy At Astroworld Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On