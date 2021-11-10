Will Ferrell’s “Elf” Costume Just Sold At Auction

Will Ferrell has already turned down an “Elf” sequel, so it’s safe to say he’s not going to be needing his Buddy outfit anytime soon. It just went up for auction, and an anonymous bidder shelled out almost $297,000 for it. (???) It was only expected to sell for between $27,600 and $41,000. By the way, that wasn’t even the most insane purchase from the auction. Somebody else bought Wilson the volleyball from “Cast Away” for almost $389,000.
#HERITAGELIVE: Tom Hanks "Chuck Noland" Hero "Wilson" Volleyball Prop from Cast Away sells for more than 7X its pre-auction estimate at $175,000 in tonight's Entertainment Signature Auction. https://t.co/Oab1okRcj9 pic.twitter.com/yQ3LaXxYKR
— Heritage Auctions (@HeritageAuction) November 6, 2021
